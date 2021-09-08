

ZUMBEHL TOWNSHIP, Mo. – The remains of a fallen Wentzville, MO., Marine - 20-year-old Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz - return to a hero's welcome to Lambert Airport today.

Schmitz died after a recent suicide bombing at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. A total of 13 American military members were killed on August 26, 2021, during the suicide bombing. Schmitz’s remains will be taken from Lambert Airport to Baue Funeral Home near I-70 and Cave Spring, MO.

The remains arrive at 12:35 p.m. and there will first be a family viewing. Then, the procession is scheduled to start around 1:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Already tributes have started for Schmitz. Overnight it is reported 3,500 flags were put up in his honor and other service members who were killed in the attack. At the Edwardsville at Highland football game and many others around the country Friday night, a moment of silence was held for the suicide bombing victims.

There are 13 rows of flags, one row for each American service member killed in that attack.

The trip is 12 miles to the funeral home and the Missouri Highway Patrol will shut down I-70 during that time. Schmitt's escort will include 1,000 motorcycles from the Patriot Guard. Firefighters will hang American flags along the procession to the funeral home.

