EDWARDSVILLE - A closure is scheduled to begin about 5 a.m. Friday, March 22 for a short stretch of Hillsboro Avenue near North Main Street in Edwardsville.

The closure could last all day, but we'll make every effort to open it earlier than that, if possible.

The Hillsboro closure will run from North Main Street to the entrance of the MCT and City Hall parking lot. Local traffic only will be able to access the affected area (parking lot entrance) from Kansas Street, east of the closure.