COLLINSVILLE - St. John’s Community Care will be hosting virtual online Stress Busting Sessions starting on Monday, July 27th.

Anyone from anywhere is welcome to join the group. There is no charge to participate in these sessions, designed to help families caring for a loved one with dementia and aging, cope, and learn new strategies.

There will be 9 total sessions. Sessions will be held on Mondays, starting on July 27th from 10 am to 11:30 am. The September 7th session will be omitted due to Labor Day.

Please share this opportunity and have anyone you feel might benefit from it contact St. John’s at 618-344-5008 or email Gail at gshaw@stjohnscc.org.

