DUQUOIN, IL– The Illinois State Police (ISP), District 13 / 22 Commander, Lieutenant Michael Alvey is releasing the following preliminary information regarding the 2017 Street Machine Nationals detail.

The Street Machine Nationals, held at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds June 23rd – 25th, 2017, was a successful event. The Illinois State Police, the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, the City of DuQuoin Police Department and the event promoter, Family Events, partnered to create a family friendly environment. Lieutenant Alvey would like to thank all of the agencies involved in making this event a great success. “I want to express a special thanks to the attendees who exercised restraint toward making this event family friendly and safe for all attending”, commented Alvey.

The Illinois State Police are announcing the following enforcement figures for the weekend. These enforcement documents were written by Illinois State Police officers during the Street Machine Nationals detail and included officers from Districts 11, 12, 13, 19, and 22.

Street Machine Nationals Detail Activity for ISP
DUIs0Criminal Arrests1
Other Alcohol Arrests1Distracted Driving Contacts0
Speeding Citations4
Total Citations18Total Warnings29

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

