Try these five strategies for reducing stress and boosting joy during this holiday season.

Know your time and spending limits

Don’t overextend--learn to say no to some invitations. Set realistic spending limits and stick to them. Get creative – find low-and-no-cost ways to show appreciation for the people in your life.

Give yourself a break!

Practice self-care. Spend a little time on something you love about the season, such as watching a holiday movie, enjoying a cup of cocoa or checking out holiday decorations in your neighborhood.

Keep a gratitude journal

Keeping a gratitude journal during the holiday season can help you focus on the positive things in your life and improve your mood. The simple act of writing alone may even boost your mental health.

Don’t abandon good habits

A healthy lifestyle may also help you make it through the holiday craziness. Stick to your normal sleep schedule and exercise routine. Avoid going overboard - eat balanced and nutrient-rich meals and limit your alcohol consumption. Make sure you are up to date on all your preventive screenings and your annual flu shot.

Access your health benefits

If the holiday stress is making it difficult for you to get through the day, consider talking to your primary care physician about ways to feel better, monitoring your blood pressure, other vitals and more. Some health benefits offer digital self-help tools and virtual visits.

