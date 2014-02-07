“Every business needs customers to survive,” says Bob Ramsey, entrepreneur, professional corporate trainer, and seminar presenter. “Few business owners, mid-level managers, and senior executives employ a sustainable system to generate these customers.”

Learn to identify markets, tailor value propositions, apply metrics, and improve outcomes at Liberty Bank’s next Free Professional Development Seminar on Tuesday, February 18th, from 8:00 until 11:30am. This seminar will help you discover how to recognize, optimize and leverage your assets to build a portfolio of customer acquisition models.

“When 30+ people braved single digits to attend our January seminar,” explained Dale Blachford, Liberty Bank President, “it’s clear that our Training Series has become a valuable resource to not only our clients, but to the business community at large.”

Article continues after sponsor message

All events begin promptly at 8:30 and end at 11:30 am, sharp, with networking and refreshments at 8:00. They are held at the Liberty Bank Conference Center at 3112 Godfrey Road (Route 67 across from Alton-Godfrey Sportsman’s Club). If you wish to be included on the email invitation list, send your request to: Ron.Tanner@bankliberty.com and put SEMINAR INVITE in the subject line.

Liberty Bank’s remaining 2014 schedule of FREE Professional Development Training Seminars is as follows:

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2014 – CUSTOMER ACQUISITION MANAGEMENT: Open More Doors, Close More Deals – A strategic approach to customer growth.

– A strategic approach to customer growth. Tuesday, Mar. 25, 2014 - STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS: Manage with Purpose – Improve marketing impact through clear, consistent, and targeted messaging, both internally and externally. Minimize the impact of a crisis before it occurs. Strengthen your competitive position with a communications strategy.

- – Improve marketing impact through clear, consistent, and targeted messaging, both internally and externally. Minimize the impact of a crisis before it occurs. Strengthen your competitive position with a communications strategy. Tuesday, April 22, 2014 – PROBLEM SOLVING: Manage with Anticipation – Discover proven techniques in a 6-step approach to improve business decisions and create better outcomes.

– – Discover proven techniques in a 6-step approach to improve business decisions and create better outcomes. May 2014 – CONNECTIONS 2014 – A Community Business Event featuring food, networking, professional development, Q&A Panels, and games with cool prizes. Stay tuned for details…

For more information about this event or Liberty Bank, contact us at 618-462-7000. Liberty Bank is among St. Louis’ best FDIC insured community banks with convenient locations in the River Bend (Alton, Godfrey, and Bethalto, Illinois). Liberty features full-service consumer and business/commercial checking, savings, and loan accounts with friendly personal service. Get current interest rates and more at http://www.bankliberty.com

More like this: