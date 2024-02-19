ALTON - Keith Steinacher, Head Instructor, Strategic BJJ, said several of the club's adult and youth students from both the Strategic BJJ group in Alton and the Strategic BJJ in Hardin showcased their skills and competitive spirit at the 2024 Fuji BJJ Missouri State Championships held recently in St. Charles, MO.

"Over the course of the two-day event, these dedicated individuals demonstrated their prowess on the mats," he said.

On the first day of competition, notable achievements included Thomas Drake from Alton SBJJ securing third place in the Gi division for Purple Belt under 165 pounds. Tommy Rangel, also from Alton SBJJ, clinched third place in both the Gi and No-Gi divisions for White Belt under 180 pounds. Jon Fuller, representing Alton SBJJ, claimed Gold in the No-Gi division for White Belt under 180 pounds. Additionally, David Reese achieved Gold in the Gi Division for White Belt under 140 pounds.

Continuing the success on day two, Lyndall Schmidt earned second place in the White Belt 8-9 years old Youth category under 100 pounds. Charli Hall and Ryan Hall secured second place in the White Belt Youth 10-11 years old and White Belt Youth 8-9 years old categories respectively, both under 80 pounds. Daphne McDanel rounded off the achievements with a commendable third place in the White Belt Youth 8-9 years old category under 80 pounds.

Those who did not place but gave a valiant effort were:

Kevin Behrens- Hardin SBJJ - Adult

Claire Gould- Hardin SBJJ - Adult

Caleb Mantor- Alton SBJJ - Adult

Jaize Johnes- Hardin SBJJ - Youth

Keegan Mason- Hardin SBJJ - Youth

Gavin Forbes- Alton SBJJ - Youth

Evan Bellovich- Alton SBJJ - Youth

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all our adult and youth participants for their outstanding performances both on and off the mats," Steinacher said.

