EDWARDSVILLE - Several cases of battery have been filed in Madison County, including one domestic battery involving a strangulation and two separate cases of individuals spitting on police officers, according to court documents.

Christopher M. Kozak, 34, of Granite City, was charged with one count each of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. On Jan. 28, 2024, Kozack allegedly strangled a family or household member “by wrapping his arms around her beck, applying pressure,” according to court documents. He was additionally charged with domestic battery after he “struck the victim about the head and body with his hands and knees.”

A petition to deny Kozak’s pretrial release details the case, which was presented by the Granite City Police Department:

“Victim was observed on the roof of her residence calling for help. Officers contacted the victim, who stated that her ex-boyfriend, the defendant, became angry and attacked her. She reported that he struck her in the face with his hands, throwing her to the ground, where he continued to strike her with his legs and knees.

“She reported that he then wrapped his arms around her neck for 30-40 seconds, causing her to be unable to breathe. Officers observed significant injuries to the victim's face and body, consistent with the beating described.”

Kozak faces a Class 2 felony for aggravated domestic battery and a Class A misdemeanor for domestic battery. Court documents indicate he was remanded to be held in jail until his initial appearance in court.

Zavien A. Holt, 22, homeless, was charged on Jan. 31, 2024 by the Granite City Police Department with one count of aggravated battery and one count of resisting a peace officer. Holt allegedly spat on a police officer and pulled his arms away to resist being detained, according to court documents.

Holt faces a Class 2 felony for aggravated battery and a Class A misdemeanor for resisting a peace officer. Court documents indicate she was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Amber A. Smith, 27, homeless, was charged by the Alton Police Department on Jan. 30, 2024, with one count of aggravated battery and one count of battery. Smith allegedly spat in the face of an Alton police officer knowing them to be an officer while they were performing their official duties, according to court documents. She was additionally charged with battery after striking a different victim “in the stomach with a rock.”

Smith faces a Class 2 felony for aggravated battery and a Class A misdemeanor for battery. Court documents indicate she was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

