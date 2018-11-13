ST. LOUIS - Residents should enjoy today, even though it is cold because Thursday could be another bout with inclement weather.

The National Weather Service said today clouds will decrease to allow more sunshine, but it will remain quite cold with high temperatures of about 25 degrees below normal.

"While dry conditions extend through much of Wednesday, another system will approach late Wednesday night with increasing chances for snow," the NWS said today. "Widespread accumulation is possible during the day Thursday, pending the exact track of the system."

The temperature forecast is a high of 31 degrees today, with a low of 14 degrees. Wednesday the high is predicted at 37 degrees, with a low of 25 degrees and the same on Thursday. Friday, the high temp predicted is 50 degrees, so the fluctuation will continue through the week.

