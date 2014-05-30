GODFREY – Doug Stotler, of St. Charles, Missouri, is returning to Lewis and Clark Community College July 1 for his second stint as Athletic Director and Head Men’s Basketball Coach.

Stotler replaces Deon Thomas, who came to Lewis and Clark in 2009, but recently accepted an assistant coaching position with the University of Illinois-Chicago men’s basketball program.

“It has been a pleasure working with Deon over the last few years. I am happy that he has the opportunity to be part of a Division I university basketball program in his hometown of Chicago,” said Vice President of Student Engagement Sean Hill. “Doug's knowledge of the area and familiarity with Lewis and Clark, combined with his experience at Jefferson College, made him an ideal candidate for the position. We’re excited to welcome him back.”

During Stotler’s first run at L&C, from 1993-2009, he amassed a 16-year record of 310-192 and guided the Trailblazers men’s basketball team to three conference titles, two Region 24 titles and National Junior College Athletic Association Division II National Basketball Tournament finishes of fourth and seventh place. He also received several Region 24 and conference “coach of the year” accolades.

In 2009, Stotler accepted an offer to lead the Jefferson College athletics department as its Director of Athletics. While at Jefferson College, in Hillsboro, Missouri, Stotler managed five NJCAA Division I sports. Under his leadership, all five Viking Athletics teams won NJCAA Region 16 titles and participated in their respective NJCAA Division I national tournaments.

In 2011, while still at Jefferson College, Stotler was elected as the NJCAA’s Men’s Director of Region 16 by the Missouri community college athletic directors. The position required statewide administrative supervision of all men’s regular season, post season, regional and district tournaments.

Since 2011, Stotler also served on the NJCAA National Board of Directors, had NJCAA National Sports Committee assignments and presided over all Region 16 meetings. A few of his committee assignments included:



· NJCAA At-Large Selection Committee, Division I Men’s Basketball, 2012-14

· NJCAA District 4 Director, Division I Men’s Basketball, 2011-14

· NJCAA District 13 Director, Division II Men’s Basketball, 2011-14

· NJCAA Region 16 Committee Chair, Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball, 2009-2011

· NJCAA Region 16 Tournament Director, Division I Men’s Basketball, 2009-Present

“Basketball has been a way of life for me for nearly 50 years, and stepping away from the game for the first time left a void in my life that I had not previously experienced,” Stotler said. “It quickly became apparent to me that I needed to fill that void with some form of basketball until I could return to the court. While the committee assignments with the NJCAA were valuable to me as an administrator, they did not satisfy my on-court competitive spirit. Coaching college basketball is always a tremendous challenge, but returning to coach at Lewis and Clark will be made much easier due to the many great people that want to see our team succeed. I am thrilled to be returning to the L&C family.”

“I have full confidence in Doug Stotler’s coaching and athletic director skills, honed over many years, both at Lewis and Clark and Jefferson College,” said L&C President Dale Chapman. “While at Lewis and Clark, Doug worked directly with legendary Athletic Director and Vice President of Student Life George Terry, and gained valuable experience which served him well at Jefferson College. Lewis and Clark is indeed fortunate to have the benefit of Coach Stotler’s coaching and AD experience as he leads Lewis and Clark into the next level of sports excellence.”

For more information on Trailblazer Athletics, contact Media Specialist Paige Allen at pallen@lc.edu or call the L&C Athletic Department at (618) 468-6002.

