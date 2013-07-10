Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge will hold a Nature Story Hour at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the refuge visitor center.

Children will listen to a story about wildlife, participate in a ranger-led walk in the prairie and make a nature craft.

Register for story hour by Friday, July 19 by calling 618-883-2524 or email TwoRivers@fws.gov.

The refuge visitor center is located near the village of Brussels, Ill. on Hagen Rd. about four miles from the Brussels Ferry.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to these events for all participants. Please direct all requests for sign language interpreting services, close captioning, or other accommodation needs to Cortney Solum at TTY 800-877-8339 with your request no later than five business days prior to each event.

