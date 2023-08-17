WOOD RIVER - When Oilers fans watch the sidelines of football or basketball games, they will notice senior Stormie Shoemaker, one of the leaders this year for the East Alton-Wood River High School cheerleading squad.

Stormie is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

Stormie thanked her coach Alison Beachum for always encouraging her and the other girls. She also said her best friend - Emma Hall - has never let her go through anything alone.

“I have gone through a lot within the past year, but I remain very outgoing, and positive, and strive to be a good role model for others around me,” she said. “I have been cheering since I was five. I enjoy the relationships between other teammates, coaches and other cheer teams. There is really nothing like it.”

Stormie said cheering has led her to be a more outgoing, social and confident person.

“There is a message behind every mistake in cheering, and cheering taught me it’s okay to fail as long as you get back up and try again,” she added.

The East Alton-Wood River senior plans to attend Paul Mitchell or Grabber Hair School Of Design in St. Louis next fall. She said she wants to major in business so she one day can own her own studio.

Stormie said she is most proud that she has kept her GPA at 3.7 on a 4.0 scale, even with her constant involvement in cheerleading and other activities.

