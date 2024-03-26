GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon announced today that after the recent hail storm, many residents have been solicited by various companies, including roofing businesses.

The village stressed that residents need to be aware that door-to-door solicitors must have a permit to be in any neighborhood and urged those in the village to show extreme caution with any of these visitors.

Call the non-emergency police line at (618) 288-7226 if you have any questions or concerns.

Tips for Residents

The Glen Carbon Police Department issues all permits for door-to-door soliciting. These permits are issued per solicitor and must be carried at all times. Permits are good for three months. Once permitted, solicitors are allowed the following:

Solicit at any location, unless posted NO SOLICITING

Solicit between the hours of dawn to dusk

Solicit Monday through Saturday - no Sundays or Holidays

