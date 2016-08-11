Learn More about Ag Invest, See the 2016 Cream of the Crop Photos and Check for Unclaimed Property

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Treasurer’s Office will highlight its office programs, host a live unclaimed property auction, and showcase photos from the 2016 Cream of the Crop contest at this year’s 2016 Illinois State Fair.

“The fair is a great time to celebrate Illinois and its rich agriculture,” Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said. “Visitors can stop by our tent to learn more about our Ag Invest program, see photos from our 2016 Cream of the Crop contest, and find out if they have money that belongs to them.”

Hosted each year in Springfield since 1853, this year’s fair will take place August 11 – 21. Fairgoers can find the Illinois Treasurer’s Tent on Brian Raney Avenue, just off of Main Street on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Visitors can stop by to check to see if they have unclaimed property. The treasurer’s office is safeguarding more than $2 billion in unclaimed property belonging to millions of Illinois residents. One in four Illinois adults discovers property to claim. The average paid claim is $2,900.

On August 20, the treasurer’s office will hold a live auction of unclaimed property at the Illinois State Fair on the Ethnic Village Stage at noon. Those interested can preview the items up for auction between 8 a.m. and noon. Items up for auction include Ernie Banks & Al Kaline rookie cards, 1896 "Educational Note" one dollar silver certificate, and an 1856 Flying Eagle Penny (graded PCGS PR35). Luke Lee Gaule will serve as auctioneer for this event.

The treasurer’s office is the custodian of unclaimed property including lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, and safe deposit boxes. If the property goes unclaimed for 10 years, the items are auctioned to make room for incoming unclaimed items.

Also, be sure to stop by the treasurer’s office’s tent and view all submissions of the 2016 Cream of the Crop Photo Contest. The photo contest is part of the Ag Invest program and offers an opportunity for Illinois students to submit their most innovative or scenic picture that depicts their vision of agriculture in our state.

Ag Invest is one of the nation’s largest agricultural linked deposit programs. It helps hundreds of Illinois farmers and agriculture professionals. The treasurer’s office, through Ag Invest, partners with eligible lenders to offer farmers annual and long-term, low-interest loans which can be used for operating costs, equipment purchases, construction-related expenses, and livestock purchases.

For more information on the Illinois State Fair, click here. For more information about treasurer’s office programs, click here.

