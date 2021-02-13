ST. LOUIS COUNTY - At approximately 10 a.m. Friday, two suspects were arrested in Festus, Mo., after an investigation into a stolen funeral home van in the North County, Missouri, Precinct. The van was recovered and it was also carrying the body of a deceased woman, now recovered.

The investigation started on Thursday when police officers responded to the QuikTrip on Lusher Road in St. Louis County for a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was left running and unattended in the parking lot when someone jumped inside and drove away.

St. Louis County Police said at one point, investigators believed the funeral home van could be in the area of Godfrey, so the Madison County Sheriff’s Office became involved.

However, Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Will Dimitroff said they were never able to confirm the van was in Godfrey, but was thankful the van was found and body recovered for loved ones in Missouri.

Article continues after sponsor message

The two images above show the two persons of interest in this incident as well as a photo of the actual stolen van.

“Thank you to everyone who assisted in disseminating this information,” St. Louis County Police Department said. “Our partnership with the media is very valuable to us. This case is a remarkable example of how working together benefits our community and helps to bring closure to those who have been victimized.”

The first person of interest was described as a white male, medium height, with black and gray hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a navy and white baseball cap, a gray hoodie, dark pants, and a black ski mask.

The second person of interest was described as a white female, medium height, with brown or red hair. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a black jacket, dark pants, and dark boots. She also had a black backpack on.

More like this: