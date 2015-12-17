ALTON - For the third year in a row, 600 stockings for seniors were donated to Senior Services Plus by the St. Louis Boeing Company, which were filled with items donated by Boeing employees. Pictured are those stockings arriving at Senior Services Plus on December 9, 2015. All of the stockings were delivered to Senior Services Plus Meals On Wheels clients starting December 14, 2015.

“This is a real blessing for many of our seniors who receive Meals On Wheels,” stated Executive Director Jonathan Becker. “Over 60 percent of our seniors don’t have any family in the area and this makes a huge difference during the holiday season when many of our seniors are feeling depressed and isolated.”

Article continues after sponsor message

This has been one of the toughest years in the program’s history due to the State of Illinois budget fiasco, which has caused the creation of a waiting list. Currently, 120 seniors are waiting to be added to the Meals On Wheels program. The Meals On Wheels program provides 33 percent of a senior’s daily nutrition while also providing contact with a Senior Services Plus staff or volunteer to ensure their safety.

The Senior Services Plus Meals on Wheels program provides a daily nutritious meal for seniors in 22 townships, many of who are at risk for malnutrition due to limited income or poor health. Seniors who participate in the program are asked for a suggested donation, although no senior is refused a meal based of their ability to make a donation. Senior Services Plus asks for a $4.00 donation and averages $.61 per meal.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. For more information or to donate to Meals on Wheels or Senior Services Plus Program, visit www.seniorservicesplus.org or contact 618-465-3298 ext. 100.

More like this: