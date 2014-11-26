Stacey Noble Loveland from Senior Services Plus and Laura Robinson from Glenhaven Gardens are spearheading a cause to help reach out to Seniors in Madison County who may be alone during this Christmas Season.

"Stockings for Seniors is a great way to share the Christmas Spirit with Seniors who find themselves alone during the Holiday seaon", said Noble-Loveland. The idea was developed by the two friends and colleagues when they found out a similar program that had been done in past years wasn't going to happen in Madison County. "We have a real passion for Seniors, it's what we do and we didn't want this population to be overlooked", stated Robinson.

Noble-Loveland and Robinson are working closely with the Older Adults Health Council and the Madison County Networking Professionals Group in order to make this event happen. These groups are made up of different professionals who all work with Seniors: Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, Financial planners, Home health agencies, Insurances, hospitals, Supportive Living, Veterans, Adult Day Care, Hospice, Home Maker services, etc. They are asking for donations of the items (slipper socks, bath soap, body lotion, socks, gloves, scarves, throw/lap blankets, denture supplies, toothbrushes, toothpaste, large print puzzle books such as word finds, crossword puzzles or Sudoku).

Several locations will accept the donations: Senior Services Plus, Glenhaven Gardens, Foxes Grove, Provisions Living, and The Fountains in Granite City. Donations should be new and unwrapped and dropped off by December 10th. Noble-Loveland and Robinson will then collect the donations and work with the groups to get them all wrapped and stuffed in to stockings. They will then deliver the stockings the following week. The Older Adults Health Council and the Madison County Networking Professionals Groups are helping to identify those residents who are most in need and alone. "We are also very excited to have the students from East Elementary in Alton helping us with this project", said Noble-Loveland, "they are making Christmas Cards that will be included in each of the stockings".

