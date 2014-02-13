Stock Auto Body is excited to annouce their partnership with CARSTAR, a collision franchise that mirrors Kent's image into the future technology of collision repairs, training and customer service goals.

The relocation to their new facility at 263 S. 6th Street in Wood River allows room for expansion and new equipment. The move 2 blocks north will be complete by the end of the month.

Article continues after sponsor message

Shop owner, Kent Eberhart states that 2014 holds many new additional features at the new location. Beginning with February's announcement, HERTZ Rental Car will be joining our facility at 263 S. 6th in March, I believe being the first rental car facility ever located in Wood River.

A future annoucement will be made on a Grand-Reopening date.

Kent, Suzanne and the crew of Stock would like to welcome Guardian Graphics who will occupy the 505 S. 6th St. location.

More like this: