Stitches & Littles Children’s Boutique, currently located at Alton Square Mall, will be hosting an Everything Must Go sale for the next two weeks as they prepare to move to West County Center at the end of May. Owners Michael and Lindsey say that the opportunity they are faced with at West County center cannot be passed up on at this time and that they hope to be very successful in the new location and return to the Riverbend area with a second location in the next year or so. Both Michael and Lindsey mentioned that they were very thankful for the support from their loyal customers in this area and wanted to point out that their website was being finalized over the next month to include all of their merchandise for purchase online.

If you visit Stitches & Littles at Alton Square over the next few weeks you will find all merchandise up to 75% off. Michael and Lindsey urge customers in the Riverbend area to visit their website at www.stitchesandlittles.com and continue to purchase the quality products offered even after they have moved into their space at West County Center, where they will be surrounded by other high end retailers including Nordstrom, Gymboree, Baby Gap, LEGO and many more. The new location will be 53 West County Center, Des Peres, MO 63131.

