Big Brothers Big Sisters is seeking men to be a mentor to one of the 167 boys waiting for a buddy. One of those boys is David, age 11, who has waited for two years for a Big Brother. David is hoping for someone who will help him with "guy stuff." Some of the things David likes to do are fishing,

swimming, football and skate boarding. David lives with his mother and four brothers. A Big Brother would help him stay on the right path.

If you'd like to meet David or any of the other 167 boys waiting for a Big Brother, call Lauren at 618 398-3162 or email her at laurenm@peaknet.net. This could be an opportunity to be a kid again and enjoy the things you did when you were 11 years old.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois is the premier mentoring organization serving youth ages 6 through 18 in St. Clair, Madison, Clinton and Monroe counties. As a volunteer and donor supported organization, the agency is accountable for each child in the program achieving higher

aspirations, greater confidence and better relationships; avoidance of risky behaviors and educational success.

