It’s not too late to nominate the young individual who is making an impact in your community. It might be your local entrepreneur, your volunteer fireman, or one of your public officials who is making a difference in the future of Macoupin County. The deadline is April 29, 2011.

Nominees must live and/or work in Macoupin County. They must also be at least 21 and no older than 45 before April 29, 2011. Nominees and their nominators do not have to be members of MEDP to participate. You may nominate more than one person. An independent panel of judges will determine the winners. The nomination form must include the following information: Nominee Name, Age, Gender, Occupation/Company, Address, Email and Daytime Phone.

Forms can be found on the homepage at www.macoupinpartners.com.The selection process will be based solely on the information provided. One recipient will receive the distinguished honor of being named Macoupin Made Young Leader of the Year.

To nominate an individual for this award, simply complete the nomination form and return it by April 29, 2011 via:

Online: www.macoupinpartners.com

Email: courtney@macoupinpartners.com

Mail: Courtney Wood

Macoupin Economic Development Partnership

18400 Shipman Road

Carlinville, IL 62626

Nominator, please include your contact information: Name, Occupation/Company, Address, Email and Daytime Phone.

Deadline for all nominations forms is April 29, 2011. Winners will be announced at the MEDP Annual Dinner on June 9. The Top 25, Under 45 Macoupin Made Leaders will be honored at a reception in June, hosted by Macoupin County Board Chairman Andy Manar.

Don’t let this opportunity to recognize those young leaders, who are working to keep Macoupin County a great place to live and work, pass by. Nominate them today.

