Still time to buy your Feed The Need Concert tickets to benefit Meals On Wheels for this Saturday June 9, 2012. This is Senior Services Plus (SSP) third annual "Feed the Need" concert to support "Meals on Wheels". SSP's mission is to stop senior hunger in its tracks. According to Meals on Wheels of America over 6 million seniors in America are facing the threat of hunger each day; that is 1 in 5 seniors in our very own community.

SSP will be partnering again with City of Alton at the Alton Amphitheatre. The "Feed the Need" concert will be the kick off concert for the 2012 summer season. This year's theme is a 70's music revival. We have a headline act called the "Shagadelics" (a 70's cover band from Chicago), local band Nightlife, and Steve Barcellona (Comedian and Magician from St. Louis) who will be the MC for the evening, and Nathan Kerpan singing the national anthem. Morales Tacos, Kona Ice, Heavenly Scent Popcorn, Southern Girls BQ, and the School House Grill, Fritz Distributing (Alton Main Place), 70's merchandise by Sara McGibney. (tie dyes, bell bottoms, peace sign jewelry, incense, hula hoops & more!). We will also hold pre-event concert event: Best 70's dance, dress, and hula hoop contests, demonstrations by St. Louis professional hula hoop group, face painting and more. The cost of an advanced ticket is $10.00 which is the equivalent to three days of meal donations - kids under 5 free.

Come join us for a day of fun and support seniors who have invested their lives in our community by supporting education, civic development, and human service agencies. BUY YOUR TICKET TODAY CALL 465-3298 OR ON LINE AT WWW.SENIORSERVICESPLUS.ORG

