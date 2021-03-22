GODFREY - Godfrey Trustee and Mayoral candidate Mark Stewart encourages every eligible, registered Godfrey voter to take advantage of the availability for early voting. It is convenient, quick and easier for all those voters with a tight schedule.

Early voting is available for all Madison County voters from Monday, March 22 through Monday, April 5 at the County Clerk’s office within the Madison County Administration Building located at 157 N. Main St. in Edwardsville, IL. This location also offers same day registration and voting for new residents and those who have moved. For more information and hours, visit: www.Madisonvotes.com.

Early voting is also available in Godfrey within the Godfrey Village Hall located at 6810 Godfrey Road from Monday, March 22 through Thursday, April 1. The hours are Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm.

In addition to Godfrey and Edwardsville, several other local jurisdictions are offering early voting locations and hours. They are Alton, Bethalto, Collinsville. Granite City, Highland, Madison, Troy and Wood River. See link below or visit www.Madisonvotes.com for addresses and hours.

During early voting, registered voters from Godfrey and throughout Madison County, with proper identification, can vote at any early voting location that is convenient for them. If you work, frequently drive by or will just be nearby an early voting location, you can utilize the services of that location to cast your vote(s). They will have the proper ballot for your voting jurisdiction, where you reside. This makes voting a lot more convenient for all voters and can be very quick and an easier to fit into your busy schedule. Click here for printable copy of EARLY VOTING Sites -04- 2021.pdf (revize.com).

