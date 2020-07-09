JERSEYVILLE - Alton Post 126 American Legion baseball pitcher Tyler Steward followed up on an 18-strikeout performance in his last start by fanning 13 while only giving up two hits, and both Ted Webb and Trenton Segarra each drove home a pair of runs as the Legionnaires bounced back from a doubleheader split against Highland with an 8-0 win at Jerseyville in a game played Wednesday night.

After a slump at the plate in recent games, Alton's bats became alive, getting seven hits in scoring their eight runs as the team had a good overall performance.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Well pitched, great defense, good game," said Alton manager Doug Booten. "Our bats came alive as well. We had struggled at the plate recently, but we started stringing the hits together really well tonight."

Steward's performance on the mound can't be overlooked either, as he's had two great outings in a row, striking out 31 batters in his last two games.

"He's had two great games in a row," Booten said, "and he's dealing for sure. He had all three pitches working for him, spotting his fastball, and had good command of his curveball and change-up."

Steward threw his second straight complete game, allowing only the two hits and walking one while fanning 13, the second game in the last three where an Alton pitcher struck out 13. Adam Stilts also fanned 13 in a 2-1 win over Highland in the first game of the doubleheader Monday night.

The Legionnaires are off until Sunday, where they'll play in a Missouri-Illinois Battle at Washington, Mo., meeting the host team at 11 a.m., then going up against Hannibal, Mo. at 1:30 p.m. The junior Legionnaires will play against the host Washington juniors in a 4 p.m. game, then both teams are in action at home at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park Monday and Tuesday, both teams meeting Belleville, while on Tuesday, the junior play against Valmeyer, while the seniors take on Troy. Both games on Monday and Tuesday start at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. respectively.

More like this: