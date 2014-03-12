COLLINSVILLE – Steve Stipanovich, former player of the Indiana Pacers, will be the featured speaker at the 16th Annual Congressional Prayer Breakfast, which is slated for Mon., April 28 at 7:30 a.m. in the Gateway Center, Collinsville.

Serving as hosts are Local U.S. Representatives John Shimkus, Rodney Davis and Bill Enyart who will also be in attendance and issuing a joint invitation to the community to join them at this annual event.

“Every year, this gathering has transcended the stigma of politics and concentrated on all of us developing a prayerful, strong, and moral life,” said Gary Tedrick, owner of Answer Midwest and chairman of the annual breakfast.

This year, Stipanovich will be sharing how his life changed when he learned to walk in the spirit of a loving God.

“Since the beginning, we have been blessed with a variety of strong speakers who have been willing to share their deepest personal moments and how God was there with them the whole time,” said Tedrick. “Stipanovich is no exception.”

The prayer breakfast is sponsored by the CBMC and everyone is invited to attend. Tickets for the breakfast are $20 each or a table of 8 for $160..

Stipanovich is a retired Indiana Pacer who played center as #40 throughout his career in the NBA. A native of St. Louis, Stipanovich was selected second in the 1983 draft behind Golden State’s Ralph Sampson. Missing only 6 games in his career, Stipanovich received multiple honors during his 1983-1989 career with the Pacers.

With a career high of 34 points, Stipanovich was a first team all-rookie team selection in 1984 and was a great outside shooter for his size. Ranked in the top 5 of the Pacers’ NBA career lists in several categories, Stipanovich’s career was cut short due to an injury to his left knee.

A graduate of the University of Missouri, Stipanovich was named College Player of the Year by UPI and CBS-TV, winding up his career at the college as the school’s all-time leading scorer (1,836 points), rebounder (942), and shot blocker (149). He led the school to four Big 8 championships and four straight NCAA tournament appearances and is a member of the university’s Hall of Fame.

Be sure to mark your calendars for Mon., April 28th to hear Stipanovich speak at the 16th Annual Congressional Prayer Breakfast.

