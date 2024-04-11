GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School has announced a new head football coach.

Steve Roustio will be the head football coach for the 2024 season. Roustio replaces Kindle Lyons, who led the Warriors for the past two seasons.

In Roustio’s 35 years in education, he has served on three football staffs – Collinsville, Granite City and Porta. He spent last season as GCHS Special Teams Coordinator.

Roustio was an assistant on Collinsville's first ever playoff appearance squad in 1996, and was Special Teams Coordinator at Porta when the team set a school record with 10 wins.

He also served as GCHS boys' basketball coach from 2008-16.

