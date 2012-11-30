EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., November 29, 2012 . . . The law office of Reed, Armstrong, Mudge & Morrissey, P.C., today announced that Steve Mudge was recently appointed a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers at an induction ceremony in New York, NY. The American College of Trial Lawyers is one of the premier legal associations in America.

Mudge is an established trial attorney with 35 years of experience. His practice areas include negligence, insurance coverage law, bad faith claims, class actions, product liability, premises liability, automobile, commercial trucking injuries, construction defects and injury, and employment law. He also serves as a mediator and arbitrator.

He is a member of the American Bar Association, Illinois and Missouri State Bars, Madison County Bar Association, United States District Court in Central and Southern Illinois and Eastern Missouri, the Illinois Association of Defense Trial Counsel and is an Advocate in the American Board of Trial Advocates. Mudge has been selected as an Illinois Super Lawyer for nearly 10 years, in personal injury defense and toxic tort. Leading Lawyers Magazine has also designated him in personal injury defense for several years.

Mudge is also the third generation of his family who has practiced trial law, now for over 100 years in Madison County. He is active in several community organizations, and enjoys several hobbies.

“I have much appreciation and respect for our retired partners, Harry Armstrong and James Gorman, for the opportunity to be a part of the distinguished law firm they built,” said Mudge.

Founded in 1950, the American College of Trial Lawyers is composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States and Canada. Fellowship in the College is extended by invitation only and only after careful investigation. Membership in the College cannot exceed one percent of the total lawyer population of any state or providence. There are only 5,838 members to date. Mudge is the third member of his law practice to be recognized with this distinguished honor.

Reed, Armstrong, Mudge & Morrissey, P.C. (“Reed, Armstrong”), is a civil practice law firm with an emphasis in the defense of complex personal injury and property damage litigation. We are based in Edwardsville, Illinois, the county seat of Madison County. The firm was founded in 1927, and serves the needs of clients throughout Central and Southern Illinois. The firm has a Martindale-Hubbell AV rating, and is listed in the Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers. For more information about Reed, Armstrong, Mudge & Morrissey, please visit www.reedarmstrong.com

