BELLEVILLE, ILL., May 22, 2014 . . . Continually looking for ways to advance the professional standard of its employees, Hoernis Auto Body of Belleville recently announced that Steve Hoernis completed the prestigious program for receiving the designation as Accredited Automotive Manager (AAM). This designation is bestowed upon professionals in the automotive industry who

complete the program and exemplify professionalism of the automotive service industry. The AAM designation is offered through the Automotive Management Institute (AMI).

The continuing education provided by AMI helps automotive service and collision repair professionals improve their business management skills. Hoernis will graduate as one of fewer than 100 other automotive professionals in the State of Illinois to complete the program since its inception 20 years ago. The AAM designation has become a cornerstone in professionalizing automotive service management.

Hoernis began his career in the auto body industry in 1993 as part owner of Hoernis Auto Body. His primary role at Hoernis is customer service and management. As one of the longest-operating auto body shops in the Metro East, Hoernis Auto Body has been in the collision repair business for 50 years and continues to provide exceptional customer service.

According to Steve Hoernis, "My interest in completing the AAM designation was to position our business for continued growth by gaining even more knowledge about how to successfully manage and operate an auto body shop in today's marketplace. Our standard of customer service has always been one of excellence and priority. This designation gives us an even greater advantage in taking our staff, services and customer care to an even higher level."

In addition to this professional designation, Hoernis has a bachelor of science in business administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and is an advisory member of Southwestern Illinois College's Repair School. He and his wife, Lori, live in Waterloo. They have two children.

Located at 207 S. 20th Street in Belleville, Hoernis Auto Body is one of the largest and most respected collision repair centers in Southern Illinois. For more information about Hoernis Auto Body, call (618) 234-6538, find them on Facebook, or visit www.hoernisautobody.com.

