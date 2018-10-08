COTTAGE HILLS – Yet another high profile show is coming to the Cottage Hills VFW, and like the rest, it is going toward a good cause.

On Sunday, Oct. 21, the Cottage Hills VFW will host St. Louis-based musician, Steve Ewing of the Urge, who will play an acoustic set following local acts, Hookie and Krickett and the Grilled Avocados, during a hog roast and bags tournament. Organizer Paul Tedford said the events at the Cottage Hills VFW are being done by the VFW as well as Tedford and the Bush Family, who created Bushfest. He said it was part of an effort to bring people to the VFW for fun, family-oriented events created to benefit a good cause.

The good cause for which the $5 admission to this show is going is LukeStrong, a cause dedicated to helping a young man live a pain-free life while battling pancreatic problems. That $5 does not include the pig roast, which is sold by the plate to those in attendance.

“We were looking for ways to increase revenues and encourage awareness of causes across the community,” Tedford said. “It began with the Trinity River Festival, and it continued with Bushfest, which we planned before that. The whole concept is to give back and bring awareness. Kristy Bush picked LukeStrong. She has an intimate knowledge of these people and their issues. We will always pick someone from the community who needs it, and we said yes, this is a great idea.”

Festivities will start around noon that Sunday with a bags tournament, Tedford said. Local bands will play throughout the day and Ewing will close the night with an acoustic set. His former band, The Urge attained national fame and would often sell out the Pageant when they played their annual Christmas shows. He is also the owner of Steve's Hotdogs in the Grove as well as on the Hill in St. Louis.

“I've known Steve [Ewing] for years, he's a super nice guy,” Tedford said. “We wanted to bring in some local as well as some St. Louis talent. He does a great acoustic act, which will finish out the music that night. He has a great following, and we expect a pretty great crowd.”

Tedford said the night will likely end with a bonfire – as they are often known to do at the conclusion of shows at the Cottage Hills VFW.

More information and updates can be found at the Facebook event page: Here

