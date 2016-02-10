EDWARDSVILLE 68, DESMET 38: Oliver Stephen's 18 points and Mark Smith's 17 points helped Edwardsville to a 68-38 win over DeSmet at the Spartans' home court in Creve Coeur, Mo., Tuesday night.

The Tigers (18-4) stormed out to an 15-4 quarter-time lead and led 35-15 at the halftime break as they ran out winners over the Spartans (11-10).

A.J. Epenesa had 11 points for Edwardsville while Chrys Colley added 10 points. Ethan Erusha, Dillon Gilkey and Jim Harter each had six points fo DeSmet.

The Tigers return to Southwestern Conference play at Granite City Friday night.

