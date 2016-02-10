 

Edwardsville's Oliver Stephen rolls to the basket in a previous game. The Tigers are 18-4 after a Tuesday night win. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

EDWARDSVILLE 68, DESMET 38: Oliver Stephen's 18 points and Mark Smith's 17 points helped Edwardsville to a 68-38 win over DeSmet at the Spartans' home court in Creve Coeur, Mo., Tuesday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers (18-4) stormed out to an 15-4 quarter-time lead and led 35-15 at the halftime break as they ran out winners over the Spartans (11-10).

A.J. Epenesa had 11 points for Edwardsville while Chrys Colley added 10 points. Ethan Erusha, Dillon Gilkey and Jim Harter each had six points fo DeSmet.

The Tigers return to Southwestern Conference play at Granite City Friday night.

More like this:

Mar 27, 2024 - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Mar 21, 2024 - Edwardsville Scores Seven Runs In Decisive Fifth Inning, Takes Six Inning 12-2 Win Over Granite City

Mar 16, 2024 - Max Waltenberger's Solo Homer Secures Edwardsville's Tight 1-0 Victory

Oct 21, 2023 - Bursey Scores Twice On Returns, Tigers Score Nine Points In 11 Seconds, Takes 29-12 Win Over DeSmet

Dec 21, 2023 - Miccah Butler Adds Much To Tigers' Lineup, Is A Johnston's Law Firm Male Athlete Of Month

 