ALTON – Stephanie King will be joining her husband, Patrick, today, Jan. 4, at the King Law Firm, LLC.

She is a former Assistant State’s Attorney for Madison County.

“I had the opportunity to serve the citizens of Madison County and now, I am ready to serve my community in a new role and represent clients inside and outside the courtroom,” she said. “I plan to focus my practice in the areas of Personal Injury, Estate Planning & Asset Protection and Probate and Guardianships. I will work to seek compensation for my clients as well as protect my clients’ financial well-being, property and assets.”

Patrick King has been practicing law in Alton since 2011. He is an Alton native and attended St. Ambrose School, then Marquette Catholic High School. He and his wife met at law school in college at the Northwestern University School of Law and the two decided to come back to this area and practice.

Patrick King said his wife, Stephanie, will help him with the firm’s various practice areas and help widen the practice.

The King Firm practices in both Illinois and Missouri. Patrick King said his wife is a brilliant attorney and is personable and wonderful with clients.

“Stephanie has courtroom experience and has a great personality and temperament,” he said. “She will be a real asset with client relations-building and help build a client base. She will enable the firm to establish additional services to clients and she also has a business management background and business degree. Her management abilities will be of great benefit.”

Patrick King said he has loved being able to come back to Alton and live and practice law.

“I feel that the Alton area has a lot of opportunity,” he said. “There are a lot of great people here who live here. I think Madison County’s judicial system is more fair than a lot of other states who otherwise try to paint a negative picture of the judicial system in Madison County. “

Patrick King said overall he has thoroughly enjoyed his opportunity to return and serve his hometown, getting to represent people he has known for years and meeting new people.

“This area is also a great area to have kids and raise a family,” he said.

Anyone needing more information about the King Law Firm can contact 618-462-8405, phone, or fax 618-465-5705 or e-mail the Kinglawfirm1@gmail.com or visit the firm’s website at www.PatrickKingLaw.com.

