MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 0: Both Alex Stephan and Ella Tesson had braces (two goals each), while Ava Hernandez, Jamie Jarzenbeck, and Chloe Roberts all found the back of the net as Marquette defeated Waterloo-Gibault Catholic 7-0 at Waterloo.

Emma Dempsey, Jessica Eales, Lily Covert, Izzi Hough, and Jarzenbeck all had assists for the Explorers, while Eales also had four saves in goal in recording the clean sheet. Lily Covert, Izzi Hough and Jarzenbeck contributed assists to the effort.

Marquette is now 11-6-0, while the Hawks fall to 3-11-0.

Marquette plays at home at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2024, against Granite City and at Belleville East at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2024. On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, the Explorers host Metro East Lutheran.

