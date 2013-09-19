The Hayner Public Library and Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music Department are proud to present Hey Nineteen at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.

Hey Nineteen is St. Louis' premier Steely Dan cover band. Comprised of top musicians, the band will play the music of Steely Dan, a band whose timeless classics have no bounds.

Admission is free, but reservations are recommended. For reservations, call (800) 613-3163.

For a complete listing of L&C’s music events, visit www.lc.edu/musicevents.

