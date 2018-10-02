SOUTHWESTERN - Saturday, Lydia Roller of Staunton set a new meet record with a time of 18:21 in the in helping to lead the Bulldogs to the girls’ team title in the Piasa Southwestern Cross-Country meet. Litchfield finished in second while the host Birds came in third. New Athens won the boys’ team championship, followed by Litchfield with First Baptist Academy of O’Fallon coming in third and Carlinville fourth.

Roller won the girls’ number one runner race, with Madison Throne of Litchfield second at 20:43, and Lana Wilderman of the Birds in third with a time of 22:42. The number two race was won by the Purple Panthers’ Caroline Quarton, with Brooke Kinder of Staunton the runner-up at 21:47 and Britney Miller of New Athens third, coming in at 22:14.

In the number three race, the Bulldogs’ Dana Jarden won with a time of 22 :27, Kylie Eiting of Litchfield coming in second at 22:40 and Ariana Gibbs of Valmeyer finishing third at 22:44. Among the number four runners, it was Paige Scroggins of Staunton first, with a time of 22:30, followed by Liz Dawson of the Purple Panthers, who came in at 22:43, and the Yellowjackets’ Grace Lauer was third at 24:59.

Bailey Scroggins of Staunton won the number five race with a time of 23:12, with Hayley Bolte of Litchfield second at 24:17 and Sabrina Burns of Southwestern third at 25:19. In the number six race, Erica Pickerill pf Staunton took top honors with a time of 23:22, followed by Anna Baugher of Litchfield at 23:35 and Southwestern’s Emma Brandon, coming in at 28:21.

Among the number seven runners, it was the Bulldogs’ Sonail Jain coming in first with a time of 24:37, followed by Kaylee Caswell of the Yellowjackets at 28:02 and Morgan Severt of FBA at 31:41. The number eight race was won by Jessi Ponce of Roxana, who ran the course in 24:04, followed by Mackenzie Fisher of Staunton, who had a time of 25:26 and Mackenzie Stevens, also of Staunton, in 27:02.

On the boys’ side, Caden Bohn of the Birds won the number one race with a time of 17:15, followed by Deric Mauer of the Yellowjackets at 17:36 and Valmeyer’s Jacob Mosbacher at 18:28. The number two race was taken by New Athens’ Chandler Hoffman, who ran the 5K course in 18:35, followed by Tyler Duty at 18:54 and Will Carlile of Litchfield at 19:29.

In the number three race, the winner was Owen Whitworth of New Athens with a time of 19:55, followed by the Bulldogs’ Lucas Schaaf in 20:38 and Josh Fairlie of Lebanon at 20:44. The Purple Panthers’ Brayden Davis won the number four race with a time of 20:06, followed by Calvin Cooper of the Yellowjackets in 20:40 and Carlinville’s Case Jones in 23:17.

Among the number five runners, it was Noah Lintker of New Athens first, coming in at 20:52, Colton Wall of Litchfield second at 22:38 and the Cavaliers’ Brock Henson third at 25:21. The number six race was taken by Levi Daab of New Athens, coming in at 19:53, followed by Sam Edwards of Southwestern at 21:59 and Lebanon’s Nathan Midgley at 23:07.

In the number seven race, the Yellowjackets’ Lucas Gregson won with a time of 21:35, followed by the Birds’ Trevor Lucas at 22:00 and the Greyhounds’ Dylan Hatten at 23:31. Roxana swept the top three places in the number eight race, with Kaleb Smith the winner in 19:48, David Akeman next at 19:50 and Brant Warmack coming in third at 19:53.

