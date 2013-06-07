Kathy Sievers of Staunton is the winner of VIP transportation for her and nine of her girlfriends on Progressive Retailing Day. Macoupin Economic Development Partnership's annual shopping day trip through the County is on Thursday, June 20 from 9am to 5pm. Don't get discouraged, everyone is a

winner that day.

The first 150 women will receive a goodie bag filled with coupons, discounts, samples and more. United Community Bank has donated $250 worth of VisaR gift cards in $10 increments placed in random goodie bags throughout the County. Visit six of the eight host locations and you can enter to win the Progressive Retail Gift Basket.

Host locations include: Function Junction in Bunker Hill, Reeta Marie's Country Store in Brighton, Brick House Florist in Staunton, Fireside Eye Care in Benld, The Giving Tree in Gillespie, Taylor & Soapes Tea Room in Mt. Olive, Plainview Vineyard and Winery in Plainview and Main Street Bridal in Carlinville.

Article continues after sponsor message

No tickets needed. Start at any host location and decide your route from there. Day Trip guides and maps will be provided. The guide is packed with where to shop and eat in each MEDP community, along with Route 66 treasures and historic markers.

Go to www.macoupinpartners.com and click on the Progressive Retailing button for more details or call 618-409-6044. Sponsored by MEDP, United Community Bank, Route 66 Scenic Byways and Carlinville Plaza. Macoupin County is conveniently located halfway between St. Louis, MO and Springfield, IL.

Come to Macoupin, we'll surprise you!

More like this: