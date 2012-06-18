Who: Generous Donators Bob Plummer of R.P. Lumber and William Lissimore of Glidden paint will be on hand to kick off Staunton Paint the Town. Over 100 Assembly of God youth group members from around the country will work alongside locals as part of their mission trip.

When: Kick off Wednesday, June 20, 2012 8:45 a.m.

What: Staunton merchants, local volunteers and youth group volunteers from all over the country coming together to revitalize Staunton's downtown business district.

Where: Staunton City Hall, 304 West Main St.

Why: Youth Pastors Rev. Nathan & Peggy Nelson believed their youth's efforts could be best served this year by staying stateside and helping small communities and business owner revitalize their downtown. The couple has joined forces with Mayor Craig Neuhaus, R.P. Lumber and Glidden

Paint to bring volunteers and supplies to Paint The Town.

Link: About Staunton http://www.stauntonil.com/AboutUs/Aboutstauntonil.aspx

Rev. Nathan & Peggy Nelson: 217-617-5101, nnelson75@gmail.com

Mayor Craig Neuhaus 618-580-4791, mayor@stauntonil.com

