Who: Generous Donators Bob Plummer of R.P. Lumber and William Lissimore of Glidden paint will be on hand to kick off Staunton Paint the Town. Over 100 Assembly of God youth group members from around the country will work alongside locals as part of their mission trip.

When: Kick off Wednesday, June 20, 2012 8:45 a.m.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

What: Staunton merchants, local volunteers and youth group volunteers from all over the country coming together to revitalize Staunton's downtown business district.

Where: Staunton City Hall, 304 West Main St.

Article continues after sponsor message

Why: Youth Pastors Rev. Nathan & Peggy Nelson believed their youth's efforts could be best served this year by staying stateside and helping small communities and business owner revitalize their downtown. The couple has joined forces with Mayor Craig Neuhaus, R.P. Lumber and Glidden
Paint to bring volunteers and supplies to Paint The Town.

Link: About Staunton http://www.stauntonil.com/AboutUs/Aboutstauntonil.aspx

Rev. Nathan & Peggy Nelson: 217-617-5101, nnelson75@gmail.com

Mayor Craig Neuhaus 618-580-4791, mayor@stauntonil.com

More like this:

Sep 7, 2023 - True Value Rental Paint Donation Helps Edwardsville Children's Museum

Aug 17, 2023 - Grant Enhances Rural Community Preparedness

Sep 12, 2023 - State Senator Harriss Meets With SALT Executive Director To Discuss Youth Sports

May 22, 2023 - Artist Joe Miller Returns To State Street In Alton To Touch Up Half Of Street Mural Circle

Aug 22, 2023 - Grafton Museum Catalogers Each Receive Certificate of Appreciation  

 