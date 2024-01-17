STAUNTON - The Staunton Country Club will host a murder mystery show on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.

“Bullets in the Bathtub,” presented by Randy Manning and Jest Mysteries, is a 1920s-themed murder mystery play. The show starts at 6:30 p.m., and the club will serve appetizers in between acts. Tom Allan, the club’s president, said the club has hosted a few shows by Randy Manning and Jest Mysteries, and he hopes this weekend’s play will be just as fun.

“We’ve been looking for different, unique events that bring people out, get them to see the country club. We said, ‘Well, this will be a great time,’” Allan said. “In wintertime, there’s not a whole lot going on out there, so we’re going to try it and see. I know it’s a lot of fun. It’s a comedy. It was fun last time, so it should be very good.”

Located at 3283 South Country Club Lane in Staunton, the Staunton Country Club is a private club with golf and several club-sponsored events throughout the year. They will host mouse races in March to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, and their annual music festival is slated for August.

In the meantime, Allan said they hope the “Bullets in the Bathtub” show will draw people out to the club to see what all they have to offer. He looks forward to welcoming attendees and enjoying a fun show.

“We’re basically trying to generate some funds for the country club. We’ve done it a couple of times before and it was very successful, so we’re trying again,” he added. “We’re just trying to get people out to see what we are and maybe they’ll be interested in joining.”

Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Allan encourages people to buy tickets early, as the show will likely sell out. Doors open at 5 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2024. Email admin@golfstaunton.com or call 618-971-8405 to purchase tickets.

