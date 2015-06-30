From Governor’s Mansion to Quad Cities to Southern Illinois, Calls Ring Out to Protect Vital Services: Child Care Centers ALREADY CLOSING

As the state budget expires, child care and home healthcare workers, faith leaders, elected officials and the vulnerable Illinoisans who are threatened by massive cuts proposed by Gov. Bruce Rauner were scheduled to hold vigils across the state tonight.

Advocates for the programs were set to ask their local legislators to sign a “Pledge to Protect” child care and home healthcare from Rauner’s massive proposed budget cuts.

Home healthcare programs have been found to save money for taxpayers by keeping individuals in their homes. Child care programs help keep many working parents in the workforce. Rauner’s cuts could leave as many as 100,000 low-income children without a caring adult to look after them and would eliminate home healthcare access for nearly 40,000 seniors and disabled Illinoisans. Child care centers were already closing THIS WEEK.

Among the vigils planned was a 7:30 prayer vigil outside the Governor’s Mansion in Springfield and outside a child care center that already was shuttering because of the Rauner cuts in East St. Louis.

(A vigil in Galesburg took place last night, as well.)

A list of the events TONIGHT and contacts appears below.

Joliet : Vigil. New Canaan Land Christian Church, 225 E Clinton St, Joliet. 6- 7:00 p.m. Contact: Scott Vogel, (773) 329-5589.Scott.Vogel@seiuhcil.org.

: Vigil. New Canaan Land Christian Church, 225 E Clinton St, Joliet. 6- 7:00 p.m. Contact: Scott Vogel, (773) 329-5589.Scott.Vogel@seiuhcil.org. Waukegan : Vigil. Park Place Senior Center, 414 S. Lewis Ave. Waukegan. 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Contact: Scott Vogel, (773) 329-5589.Scott.Vogel@seiuhcil.org.

: Vigil. Park Place Senior Center, 414 S. Lewis Ave. Waukegan. 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Contact: Scott Vogel, (773) 329-5589.Scott.Vogel@seiuhcil.org. Rockford : Vigil. Ken Rock Community Center, Rockford. 6:30 p.m. Contact: Scott Vogel, (773) 329-5589. Scott.Vogel@seiuhcil.org.

: Vigil. Ken Rock Community Center, Rockford. 6:30 p.m. Contact: Scott Vogel, (773) 329-5589. Scott.Vogel@seiuhcil.org. Peoria: Vigil, Department of Employment Security offices, 406 Elm St., 7:30 p.m. Contact: Kaitlin DeCero, (312) 607-0590,Kaitlin.DeCero@seiuhcil.org.

Vigil, Department of Employment Security offices, 406 Elm St., 7:30 p.m. Contact: Kaitlin DeCero, (312) 607-0590,Kaitlin.DeCero@seiuhcil.org. Champaign: Vigil, Department of Human Services office, 1307 N. Mattis Ave., 7:00 p.m. Contact: Kaitlin DeCero, (312) 607-0590,Kaitlin.DeCero@seiuhcil.org.

Vigil, Department of Human Services office, 1307 N. Mattis Ave., 7:00 p.m. Contact: Kaitlin DeCero, (312) 607-0590,Kaitlin.DeCero@seiuhcil.org. Springfield: Vigil, Governor’s Mansion, 7:30 p.m. Contact: Kaitlin DeCero, Contact: (312) 607-0590, Kaitlin.DeCero@seiuhcil.org.

Vigil, Governor’s Mansion, 7:30 p.m. Contact: Kaitlin DeCero, Contact: (312) 607-0590, Kaitlin.DeCero@seiuhcil.org. Decatur: Vigil, Department of Human Services office, 707 E. Wood St., 7 p.m. Contact: (312) 607-0590, Kaitlin.DeCero@seiuhcil.org.

Vigil, Department of Human Services office, 707 E. Wood St., 7 p.m. Contact: (312) 607-0590, Kaitlin.DeCero@seiuhcil.org. East St. Louis : Vigil, Lessie Bates Davis Child Care Center (closing Wednesday due to Rauner cuts), 1045 State Street, East St. Louis. 7 p.m. Contact: Kelly Steele, (608) 280-1907, steelekelly@gmail.com.

: Vigil, Lessie Bates Davis Child Care Center (closing Wednesday due to Rauner cuts), 1045 State Street, East St. Louis. 7 p.m. Contact: Kelly Steele, (608) 280-1907, steelekelly@gmail.com. Carbondale: Vigil, City Park Pavilion, Intersection of Hwy 13 & Hwy 15, , 7 p.m. Contact: Kelly Steele, (608) 280-1907, steelekelly@gmail.com.

