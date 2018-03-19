TAYLORVILLE - Illinois State Police has joined several other law enforcement agencies across the state in a manhunt for a man suspected of shooting three today in Taylorville in a residential neighborhood.

Police said one of those shot was a 13-year-old child. Those shot were taken first to Taylorville Memorial Hospital, then transferred to Springfield.

The man being sought for questioning is Lee Wayne Kennedy. Police said he was last seen driving a 1996 GMC Sierra extended cab with Illinois registration 2363510B. Police said he may be headed toward Southern Illinois and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Hillsboro Superintendent David Powell provided the following information at 1:30 p.m. Monday: "Local law enforcement notified school officials that a vehicle belonging to the suspect in a violent crime committed in another community was found in Hillsboro. There has been no known sighting of the suspect. The three schools in Hillsboro were placed under a form of administrative lockdown after the notification. All exterior windows are locked and student movement is limited."

Anyone who sees this man should immediately contact the Illinois State Police or local law enforcement.

