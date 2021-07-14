CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the Lincoln Service, Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr and Illini/Saluki state-supported Amtrak trains will resume full service effective July 19. Service levels had been reduced by half due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the resumption of a full schedule, there will be five daily roundtrips between Chicago and St. Louis (including the Amtrak national Texas Eagle), two daily roundtrips between Chicago and Quincy, and three daily roundtrips between Chicago and Carbondale (including the Amtrak national City of New Orleans).

The following service will be fully restored:

• Lincoln Service, between Chicago and St. Louis, with intermediate stops, including Normal and Springfield

o Trains 301 and 305 departing from Chicago

o Trains 302 and 304 departing from St. Louis

• Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr, between Chicago and Quincy, with intermediate stops, including Macomb and Galesburg

o Trains 381 departing from Chicago and 382 departing from Quincy

• Illini/Saluki Line, between Chicago and Carbondale, with intermediate stops, including Champaign

o Trains 391 departing from Chicago and 392 departing from Carbondale

Tickets for Amtrak trains can be purchased at amtrak.com/midwest for travel beginning July 19.

