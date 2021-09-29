EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that a Madison County jury found T’Athony Brown, 26, of Minnesota, guilty of aggravated offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony.



“This defendant showed a blatant disregard for the safety of law enforcement officers and the general public with his actions, and I’m pleased to see the jury returned the guilty verdict,” Haine said. “We will continue to aggressively prosecute crimes involving stolen vehicles, which must be reduced in Madison County.”

Article continues after sponsor message

On April 21 at 2:26 a.m., Brown led Pontoon Beach police officers on a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle from Fenton, Mo. The vehicle reached speeds of up to 100 miles-per-hours before Brown crashed the vehicle and fled the scene. Brown was apprehended by police later in the day. The same vehicle was involved in a high-speed pursuit with Collinsville police officers the previous week.

A Class 2 felony is usually punishable by probation or up to 7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, but Brown could face up to 14 years in prison as he is extended-term eligible due to his prior criminal history.

Haine also thanked Assistant States Attorneys Katie Wykoff and Cara Tegel for their work in prosecuting the case, and to the Pontoon Beach and Metro East Auto Theft Task force for their assistance in the investigation.

More like this: