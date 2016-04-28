EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons filed child abduction charges this afternoon against a Collinsville man, and is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Tchaka M. Spiller (d.o.b 8/4/91) is accused of failing to return a 2-year-old child believed to be his daughter to his mother last night as previously agreed. He is facing one count of Child Abduction, a Class 4 felony, for taki ng custody of Khalia Harper without her mother’s consent.

The Collinsville Police Department reached out to Spiller in an effort to get him to return the little girl, however, he has not been cooperative. State's Attorney Gibbons and the Collinsville Police Department are asking the public to contact them, or their local police department, if they have any knowledge of the whereabouts of Spiller. Investigators believe he is currently in the St. Louis area, however, he may be headed to either Chicago or Kansas City. He is thought to be driving a 2004 black Hyundai Sonata with IL license plate Z352747.

If convicted, maximum penalty for a Class 4 Felony is 1-3 years in prison. His bond was set at $100,000 by Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli.

This charge, as well as the statements made herein, is based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.