ALTON - Today, Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine filed murder charges against Arvin W. Freeman, 44, of the 2700 block of N. Mayfair Ave., Springfield, MO., for two counts of First-Degree Murder, in a February 13 case in the area of E. 11th St. in Alton.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido provided details of what happened that day: "On Saturday, February 13, at approximately 1207 hours, the Alton Police Department began responding to the area of E. 11th St., near Alby St., in reference to a trouble call. While officers were en route, the Alton Police Department began receiving reports of gunshots being fired in the area of E. 11th St.

"After officers began arriving on scene, it was determined that a shooting took place in the 100 block of E. 11th St. Officers located a gunshot victim, who was transported to a local hospital by Alton Fire Department Paramedics. The 30-year-old victim, who was identified as Robert F. Woods, who had a prior address in the 100 block of E. 11th St., was later pronounced dead.

"The person responsible for the shooting was located and is subsequently being detained. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Alton Police Patrol Division with scene security until the arrival of detectives with the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division. After an investigation by the Alton Police Department and the Madison County Coroner’s Office, the information learned during this investigation was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office."

The Honorable Judge Schroeder set bail at $1,000,000.

For informational purposes, multiple counts of first-degree murder can be charged based on alternative theories of murder. The facts dictate which murder counts to charge and how many. The number of counts is not limited to the number of victims. As stated before, this was not a random act of violence and the subjects involved in this investigation were familiar with each other.

The Alton Police Department said it would like to extend condolences to the family and friends of those affected by this tragic situation.

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

