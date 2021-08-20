EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday afternoon that Caleb Campbell, 22, has been arrested and is charged with one count of first-degree murder, failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death, reckless homicide, failure to stop after having an accident involving personal injury or death, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

These charges stem from the incident on August 4 that killed Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce, Jr.

Haine said Campbell remains in custody in Missouri on unrelated charges.

This charge, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

