SPRINGFIELD - Today the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VII), which prohibits sex-based discrimination in the workplace, protects employees from discrimination on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity. Though the Illinois Human Rights Act (“IHRA”) has provided workplace non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ Illinoisans since 2006, today’s ruling is a major victory for all LGBTQ people across the country.

Illinois Department of Human Rights (“IDHR”) Director Jim Bennett said the following:

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are elated and joyously surprised by today’s SCOTUS decision. While Illinois state law already extends protections to LGBTQ individuals, this decision provides essential recourse nationwide by solidifying protections in the workplace.

This decision is one of the most notable legal wins for the LGBTQ community since marriage equality became law five years ago. Today’s decision is equally as historic and cause for celebration, understanding that the work and fight for human rights continues on.”

The IDHR enforces the Illinois Human Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination in the contexts of employment, housing, financial credit, public accommodations, and sexual harassment in education. For more information, visit the IDHR homepage, Facebook.com/IllinoisDHR, Instagram @Illinois_DHR or Twitter @Illinois_DHR.

More like this: