Statement of Mayor Tom Hoechst April 23, 2013

I expect the votes from the recent election will be certified today by the Madison County Clerk. Given how close the election was I plan to follow the proper procedures in situations like this and file a request for "Discovery" with the County Clerk's office. This process will allow both campaigns the opportunity to sit together with the Clerk and review 25% of the ballots cast to see whether a full recount is warranted.



Mr. Walker and I have discussed my plans to proceed with this partial review.



I want the people of Alton to know I have not and will not wait until this process is completed before I begin working with Mr. Walker on a smooth transition in the event the current margin holds in his favor.



In fact, Mr. Walker and I already met for a couple of hours last week to discuss important issues such as the Wadlow site development and the Riverfront hotel & convention center project, both of which have been priorities of my administration and will be important for Alton's future. We have spoken since and will meet again soon.



I have and will continue to make all of my key staff available to Mr. Walker for briefings as needed. I am confident we will continue to work in a spirit of cooperation for the sake of Alton's future.