Alton Mayor Brant Walker released the following statement today regarding the indictment of Alton Police Officer Jonathon Forrler resulting from an investigation into the destruction of evidence at the Alton Police Department earlier this year:

The City of Alton and the Alton Police Department have worked closely with county, state, and federal officials during the course of the investigation into the destruction of evidence at the Alton Police Department.

The Police Department is currently conducting an internal investigation of this serious incident and the City of Alton will take all appropriate corrective action to ensure that such an incident does not occur again.

It is important to understand that individual actions do not reflect on the entire Police Department, and I remain confident in the Department's ability to protect our City.

