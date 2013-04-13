Whether the two tenths of one percentage point (74 votes) I currently trail by can be made up I don't currently know, and won't know, until April 23rd. Just as Mr. Walker has not yet declared victory, I can not yet concede, because all the ballots have not been counted and certified.

Once the ballots are certified on April 23 I will evaluate the results and promptly make a decision about moving forward. It is not my intention to drag this process out, however, given how close the margin is I have no choice but to wait until the 23rd to ensure all ballots have been accurately counted.

I want to thank my family, friends, staff and volunteers for all of their hard work the past few months. I ask the voters patience as the official ballot counting process proceeds over the coming days.



Tom Hoechst

Alton Mayor

