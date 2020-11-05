

Last night in a television interview, Senator Dick Durbin said about Speaker Michael Madigan: “All across our state – and the advertising told the story – we paid a heavy price for the Speaker’s chairmanship of the Democratic Party...I hope he takes that to heart and understands that his presence as chairman of our party has not helped.”

Today, during his daily COVID-19 briefing, Governor Pritzker was asked if he believed Madigan should step down as Chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois. He responded with a “yes.”

Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider released the following statement in response:

“Let me be clear: a superficial and political demotion as Chairman of the DPI does nothing to end Madigan’s reign of corruption as Speaker of the House. His position at the heights of our state government is where he derives his power and where he still diligently gives Governor Pritzker his marching orders. Suggesting the Speaker step down as party chair is a cop out.”



