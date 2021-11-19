CHATSWORTH – Richard Pearson, executive director of the Illinois State Rifle Association, is issuing the following statement on the Wisconsin jury’s decision to acquit Kyle Rittenhouse.

“The decision today is a significant victory for the right of self-defense and for the 2nd Amendment. The jury has affirmed the basic right of self-defense for all Americans. The right of self-defense is the underlying reason we have a 2nd Amendment in the first place. It is a basic right for all Americans, regardless of age, and we applaud the jury’s decision to affirm those rights with their decision today.”

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: